Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3

It is subordinate to the HCM City-based Central Military Hospital 175 and consists of 70 members.

Addressing the event, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh spoke highly of efforts by units of the Defence Ministry, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and Central Military Hospital 175 in readying the field hospital, especially in terms of personnel, for replacing Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 which is performing duties at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

He asked the relevant parties to keep close coordination to perfect the hospital’s apparatus and continue training for its staff so that the hospital will fulfill its tasks even better than its predecessors.

On this occasion, Vinh also appreciated other countries and international partners’ support for Vietnam during the building, training and deployment of its peacekeeping force for UN operations.

Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Axelle Nicaise congratulated the peacekeeping force of Vietnam on their achievements, which have helped promote the country’s stature and prestige in the international arena.

She said the EU and Vietnam share the same wish to ensure regional and global security and peace.

The EU will always stand ready to support and assist Vietnam in peacekeeping activities, the diplomat said, adding that it also hopes Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 and future units of Vietnam’s peacekeeping force will receive more assistance from international friends, including the EU.

At a meeting earlier the same day, Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, reported that Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 in the UN mission in South Sudan has been performing their duties well. In three months working in Bentiu, it provided checks and treatments to 527 patients, successfully conducted six surgeries, and airlifted three patients in critical conditions to higher-level hospitals.

Vietnamplus