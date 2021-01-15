Delegates to 13th National Party Congress to be tested for COVID-19

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Chu Xuan Dung.

Hanoi has gone through 150 consecutive days without new local transmissions, adding that districts and communes enhanced inspection and punished those who violated regulations on pandemic prevention and control, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Hoang Duc Hanh said.

Vice Commander of the Hanoi Capital High Command Maj. Gen. Do Thai Son expressed his concern over the complicated developments of illegal entries into the country in recent times, asking the city to direct units to thoroughly review concentrated quarantine facilities and strictly comply with regulations in the regard.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front chapters, mass organisations and residential areas were also urged to promptly discover illegal entries as the Lunar New Year is drawing near.

Concluding the event, Dung warned of the high risk of the virus resurgence in the community. He reminded districts, communes, townships to raise public awareness of prevention and control measures as recommended by the Health Ministry.

He simultaneously ordered to strictly crack down on those breaching the rules on the COVID-19 prevention and control such as not wearing face masks in public places.

The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.

