Denmark supports Vietnam’s offshore wind power development

Speaking at the event, DEA deputy director general Martin Hansen said that the organisation of the high-level offshore wind event is a testament to the extraordinary government-to-government energy partnership that Vietnam and Denmark have developed since 2013.



He expressed his delight to see that cooperation and activities within offshore wind are on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official affirmed Vietnam has a huge potential for offshore wind, which could play a key role in the green transition of the country.

Since 2009, Denmark has provided over US$60 million in non-refundable aid for Vietnam in the fields of energy and climate change.

The third phase of the two countries’ partnership cooperation programme in the energy field will begin in late 2020 until 2025, with the focus on offshore wind power.