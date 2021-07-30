Deputy Defense Minister meets RoK’s outgoing, new defense attachés

Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and the RoK's outgoing Defence Attaché Ryou Jae-guen at the meeting in Hanoi on July 29 (Photo: qdnd.vn)



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence always attach importance to the strategic cooperative partnership with the RoK, considering this a foundation for enhancing bilateral defence ties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner in various fields.

Chien congratulated Col. Ryou Jae-guen on completing his term in Vietnam and highly valued Ryou’s considerable contributions to bilateral defence cooperation, which has been developing fruitfully and matches the demand and capacity of each nation.Welcoming the newly-appointed Defence Attaché Col. Kim Dae-young, the Deputy Minister affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry will create the best possible conditions for Kim to fulfil his tasks so as to develop the Vietnam - RoK defence ties steadily, comprehensively, and effectively.