Deputy PM attends Tet celebration of expats in Switzerland

Binh highlighted Vietnam’s impressive economic growth in 2019, adding that this was the second consecutive year that the country had recorded growth of over 7 percent, higher than the average level of the region and the globe.



Vietnam was also elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a record number of votes, he said.



The second summit between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the US took place in Hanoi in February 2019, putting Vietnam in the spotlight of international media, he added.



The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always consider overseas Vietnamese an indispensable part of the country.



He encouraged overseas Vietnamese in Switzerland to support each other and serve as a bridge connecting the two countries.



The same day, the Deputy PM visited the Vietnamese mission in Geneva.