Deputy PM directs to minimize consequences of traffic accident in Binh Thuan

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, ordered the Binh Thuan authorities and the health sector to provide timely treatment to victims to reduce death risks.



Additionally, he asked local police force to jump into investigation of the cause of the accident with notice that whether two drivers were under influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Deputy PM assigned vice head of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung to quickly arrive at the scene as well as visit victims of the accident in hospitals to transfer the Prime Minister and the Deputy PM’s encouragement and condolence to bereaved families of dead passengers.

Moreover, Mr. Viet Hung must work with state competent agencies to minimize consequences of the accident.

Presently, related agencies are verifying the two vehicles’ condition and registration time. The Directorate for Road of Vietnam are checking surveillance camera in two vehicles to help police’s investigation of the accident cause.

According to the People’s Committee in Binh Thuan Province, eight people were killed and many others injured after a coach carrying 15 passengers crashed into a truck along National Highway 1 at 1 AM this morning.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hai rushed to the accident spot to direct rescue task and control traffic. All victims were taken to the General Hospital Binh Thuan and traffic in the National Highway 1 has been resumed normally.

Under the Ministry of Public Security’s instruction, local police jumped into investigation of the accident cause. According to the primary probe of the crash, the coach had veered into the opposite lane of the highway and hit the truck.

After the accident, leaders of the local police division and local administrators went to the hospital to encourage and share sadness with bereaved families of dead victims.

By Minh Anh, Nam Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong