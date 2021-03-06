Deputy PM directs tough punishment on those sexually harassing women in Hanoi

Following recent reports on the media that from the end of January, 2021 till now, some teenagers have been wearing facemasks driving motorbikes around the West Lake to harass women including foreigners.



The number of woman victims of the teenagers is up to ten; therefore, foreign women in the capital city are afraid of going out in evenings.

Mr. Binh ordered the capital city authority to direct responsible agencies to probe the case and have tough punishment on these teenagers. Moreover, punishment must be publicized on the media.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan