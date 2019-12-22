Deputy PM extends Christmas greetings to Catholics, Protestants

The Deputy PM had separate meetings with Archbishop of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese Nguyen Nang; Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese; and Head of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong.



During the meetings, Binh praised Catholics and Protestants for their significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic development achievements, poverty reduction, culture-sports, education and healthcare in 2019.

He affirmed that the Party and State always respect and work to ensure the right to freedom of belief and religion, as well as create all favourable conditions for religious activities within the legal framework, thus promoting the great national unity bloc.

The Deputy PM hoped the Catholic and Protestant communities will actively join patriotic emulation movements and make greater contributions to the country’s prosperity.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese, Deputy PM Binh handed over flower baskets of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the newly-appointed Archbishop Nguyen Nang.

Archbishop Nguyen Nang promised to continuously encourage parishioners to follow the State’s laws and policies and actively participate in patriotic emulation campaigns.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Pham Minh Man wished a merry Christmas for all Vietnamese people, and peace and prosperity for the country. Man said he will continue to contribute to the society’s development.

Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong thanked the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front for their support in personnel training and developing chapters of the general confederation in provinces and cities.

He pledged to encourage Protestant dignitaries and followers to join production activities, charity campaigns and poverty reduction efforts.

The same day, Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh also visited and extended Christmas greetings to Bishop of the My Tho Diocese Nguyen Van Kham.

Meeting with Bishop of the My Tho Diocese Nguyen Van Kham, who is also Secretary General of the Vietnam Episcopal Council, the Deputy PM hoped the Bishop will continue to encourage Catholics to join social activities and patriotic emulation campaigns.

VNA