Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Hai Duong

At a field hospital at the Hai Duong Medical Technical University where 34 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, the Deputy PM showed his satisfaction at the modern medical equipment and facilities provided by the Bach Mai Hospital.

Director of Bach Mai Hospital Prof., Dr. Nguyen Quang Tuan, who heads a special mission that is directly supporting Hai Duong in treating COVID-19 patients, confirmed that his unit has brought the most modern equipment and the best doctors and medical staff to Hai Duong.

In a meeting with the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, praised doctors, technicians, police and military forces, local officials and other forces for their great efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the locality.

He urged the Hai Duong CDC to strive to complete the testing in the next six days.

The Deputy PM also acknowledged the support from the Ministry of Health and central-level hospitals, and thanked businesses producing biological products and medical equipment and other localities across the country for helping Hai Duong strengthen its disease prevention and control capacity.

He affirmed that the epicenter of the outbreak in Hai Duong – the Cong Hoa Industrial Park, has been well contained, and reminded the local authorities to continue with the efforts so as to realise the goal of controlling the outbreak within 10 days.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Luong Van Cau, Hai Duong had recorded 178 COVID-19 cases as of January 31, with Chi Linh city and Kinh Mon district reporting the most infections. A total of 45 areas have put under lockdown.

Hai Duong’s testing capacity and speed have been improved to serve contact tracing and testing. Nearly 12,600 samples were collected on January 30-31.

