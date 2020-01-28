Statistics from the Committee of National Traffic Safety showed the number of road accidents during the first five days of the ongoing Tet holiday (Lunar New Year) holiday dropped by 15 percent compared to same period last year; however, the number of death has seen a year-on-year rise of 12 percent.



Mr. Binh asked to mobilize all forces to patrol and issue penalties on traffic violators especially drunk drivers, speeding, not wearing helmets.

In upcoming days, traffic police must control well and disseminate information of traffic in major roads into inner Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other big cities as per the dispatch.

The dispatch also stated that BOT investors must temporarily shut down toll booths for vehicles to travel through free of charge when there is congestion. Any BOT toll booths intentionally violating the dispatch will receive penalty.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong