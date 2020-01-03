Deputy PM requests to remove barriers to speed up major traffic projects

Moreover, the Ministry must, as Deputy PM Dung said, kick off the highway My Thuan – Can Tho and early preparation for Long Thanh Airport project.



The Ministry should work with people’s committees in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to speed up railway projects in urbans.

The Ministry admitted that it will focus on eliminating barriers to speed up significant traffic projects which were sluggish in 2019 as well as difficulties in disbursement and bidding.

According to Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan, site clearance is one of delay causes of road construction projects for years. For instance, site clearance caused delay of construction of Phap Van- Cau Gie project, Hai Van No.2 tunnel, Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway, Trung Luong- My Thuan Expressway.

In addition to site clearance, poor site management and supervision, financial difficulties of owner, financial difficulties of contractor, design changes are the most frequent, severe and important causes.

Regarding quality of road construction projects, the Ministry also admitted that there have been flaws in many projects such as Da Nang- Quang Ngai, crumbling bypass section for Ho Chi Minh Road projects in Chu Se District in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai or drivers’ protests for toll fees at build- operate-transfer (BOT) road toll stations triggering public concerns.

Worse, the Ministry has not implemented non-stop electronic fee collection at many tollgates according to the National Assembly and Prime Minister’s direction. The Ministry blamed for incapable investors and poor directing management.

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The proposed the government to help the sector to finish its goal including approval for spending the remaining capital for public investment plan for the period 2016 - 2020 so that the Ministry can pay all debts and continue delayed projects because of shortage of funding.

Concerning the repairing work for taxiways and runways in Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airport, the Ministry suggested the government and the Prime Minister to re-consider providing funding from the state budget or to allow the Airport Corporation of Vietnam to use its collection to fix.

Specially, the Ministry proposed to raise fee of BOT projects as per the agreement signed with investors to ensure the payback period to cut bad debts affecting investment environment.

Simultaneously, related competent agencies must work together to remove barriers for early installation of electronic non-stop fee collection systems for transparency of BOT projects.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Uyen Phuong