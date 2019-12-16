Deputy PM requires sufficient investment for major public traffic projects

The central government’s office has sent Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung’s order to the Ministry of Transport. According to the Deputy PM, the Ministry should re-check all investment projects for consideration of capital supplementation if necessary as well as boost bidding procedure to select good investors for transport projects along the North - South expressway.



Along with this, the Ministry and related agencies must enhance supervision on technique design and execution procedure to make sure the quality of the construction.

Additionally, the Ministry and competent agencies should pay attention to compensation and site clearance especially in project Long Thanh Airport, North-South Expressway, Tan Son Nhat Airport expansion.

The Ministry should provide sufficient funding for key projects such as Ho Chi Minh Road’s the second phase, railway project Nhon in Hanoi, Trung Luong – My Thuan highway.

When it comes to the North-South expressway in the East, Deputy PM Dung wanted the Ministry to complete paper works so that the My Thuan 2 project – a part of the expressway project - can be carried out in 2019.

Mr. Dung urged the Ministry to finish assessment task, technique design and valuation and then bidding for these proejcts in the form of public-private partnership investment in early 2020.

Upon the construction of the third terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport which had been assessed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment as per the Law of Investment, Deputy PM Dung asked the special committee to manage State capital at enterprises and the Ministry of Transport to implement the project right after it has been approved by the Prime Minister.

