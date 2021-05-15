Developing Hoc Mon, Cu Chi to become HCMC’s western cities: State President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a meeting with more than 1,000 voters in Hoc Mon District on May 14.



In the next five years, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts must be developed and can be well-matched with other districts in the city center, he stressed.

The districts must be planned and developed into green belts and ecological urban areas. The Tay Bac Urban Area in Cu Chi District is specially the main driving force for the development of high quality service industries and high tech agriculture.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets local voters in constituency No.10 in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

The State President also paid his attention to HCMC’s urgent request on increasing its budget retention rate aiming at helping the city solve problems, such as flooding and traffic congestion, and make outstanding contribution and donate more money to the State budget.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in constituency No.10 in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, Ho Chi Minh City met local voters at a conference on May 14.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le meet local voters in Hoc Mon District.

The constituency No.10 has five candidates, who are President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Political Commissar of the municipal High Command Maj. Gen Phan Van Xung, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences Tran Duc Cuong, Vice Rector of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine Nguyen Thanh Hiep.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits wounded soldier Truong Thanh Hy.



By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh