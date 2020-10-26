Development project of Mekong Delta interdisciplinary database system approved

Its goal aims to establish and operate interdisciplinary database system for the Mekong Delta on the basis of implementing integrated solutions, connectivity, sharing, linking databases between ministries, central agencies, localities, the Mekong River Commission of Vietnam (MRC), International Mekong River Commission and related agencies and organizations. Besides that, it will issue a mechanism for a long-term maintenance and operation of the interdisciplinary database system on the Mekong Delta.Developing digital ecosystems and providing files about the Mekong Delta, intelligent application systems in various forms through modern and online information channels are to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of public service activities to the society as well as form policies, strategies, plans for development of sustainable socio-economic and climate change adaption.Additionally, the project will encourage and create conditions for enterprises, organizations, individuals and communities to share, receive, update and use information and data, deploying digital data infrastructure and providing digital services for sustainable socio-economic development and climate change adaption in the Mekong Delta.

By An Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong