Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations informed on 13th National Party Congress

The congress will see the attendance of 1,587 delegates representing nearly 5.2 million Party members nationwide, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan said when briefing the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organisations about the preparations for the big event.



Representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organisations at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



He said that after 35 years of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process, Vietnam has obtained various major and historic achievements in constructing and safeguarding the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



Draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress received high consensus as well as feedback from Party members, people from all walks of life, including overseas Vietnamese, as well as former Party and State leaders, National Assembly deputies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, social-political organisations, scientists and managers, Quan noted.



The Party official also affirmed that the CPV has paid special attention to the personnel work, considering it a key task. The personnel preparations have been carried out thoroughly to ensure that candidates who have firm political mettle, pure morality, outstanding capacity and strategic vision will be elected to the 13th Party Central Committee.



Foreign ambassadors and diplomats attending the meeting, which was held by the CPV Central Committee, expressed their belief that the 13th National Party Congress will be organised successfully and set out policies and guidelines for a new development period for the country, continuing to lead Vietnam to more important accomplishments in the coming time.