Disbursement of traffic projects reaches 40 percent of year plan: Ministry

The Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway under construction

In order to achieve the plan, the Ministry has rationally allocated and resolutely transferred capital from projects with slow disbursement to projects with faster disbursement which are in desperate need of capital.

So far, the Ministry has adjusted capital for 11 projects with a sum of VND3,130 billion (US$136,163,976). Regarding projects which are parts of the North-South expressway project, the Ministry has provided an additional sum of VND1,637 billion to use public funds for building the sections of National Highway No.45-Nghi Son and Nghi Son – Dien Chau.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Transport has transferred an additional sum of VND647 billion to the My Thuan - Can Tho highway project. All key projects have satisfactory disbursement speed.

As per the plan, in the last six months of the year, the Ministry of Transport needs to continue disbursing VND26,090 billion. The Ministry ought to request investors and project management boards to regularly review and update the disbursement plan of each project to promptly detect hiccups along the way as well as propose solutions.

On the same day, the Ministry of Transport said it had reported to the Government on the implementation of the My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project proposing an urgent application of a specific mechanism for the implementation of the project.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the project has now implemented three thirds of construction and installation bidding packages from January 2021. Construction volume to June 2021 reached 4.9 percent, 0.9 percent of the construction volume lagging behind original schedule. The reason for the delay is mainly due to the difficulty in sand material supply for the roadbed.

Currently, the locality where the project is located and surrounding areas have been running out of sand, so just 206,850 cubic meters out of 2,329,000 cubic meters of road have been completed.

In addition, the project’s schedule slippage is because of slowness in relocation of technical infrastructure system and construction of resettlement areas.

To speed up the project, the Ministry of Transport proposed that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Government to allow the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and An Giang to immediately apply Resolution 60 on the implementation of a specific mechanism on mineral mining licensing to supply construction materials for the East North-South Expressway project.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport proposed localities to urgently complete the site clearance and technical infrastructure relocation in July 2021. At the same time, the construction of resettlement areas for project construction in the fourth quarter of 2021 must be completed for ensuring the project progress.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong