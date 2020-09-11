District authority warns people to be aware of crocodiles in Saigon river

According to the committee’s request, administrations in wards Thanh Loc, Thanh Xuan, and An Phu Dong must publish a warning to people to be beware of crocodiles in Phu Cuong ferry station.



The forest ranger of the Southern Province of Binh Duong had before informed the people’s Committee in District 12 about the sight of crocodile in Phu Cuong ferry station. Therefore, the committee proposed to disseminate the information for people’s safety.

Anyone who discovered the animal should report to local administrators.





By Chau Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan