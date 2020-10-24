Donations sent to flood-hit victims in central region

In Quang Tri, they offered donations to 31 disadvantaged families in Dong Giang ward, Dong Ha city, each including VND1 million (US$43) and necessities.



While in Thua Thien-Hue, the delegation granted VND150 million to the VCS’s provincial chapter and 30 gifts to disadvantaged families in Hue city.



In the first relief, the Hanoi chapter assisted flood-hit victims in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue with total aid worth over VND1.1 billion , including cash, necessities, food and necessities.



On October 23, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front received cash and donations worth over VND18 billion from collectives and individuals for the effort.



It also withdrew VND8.3 billion from its fund to support central provinces, including VND3 billion for Thua Thien-Hue, VND1.5 billion for Quang Tri, VND1.5 billion for Quang Nam, VND2 billion for Quang Binh, and VND300 million for Quang Ngai.



In the northern city of Hai Phong, over 120 businesses and organisations donated VND90 billion and over 200 tonnes of rice on October 23.



Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province also held ceremonies to call for donations.