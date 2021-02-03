Dong Nai considers extending completion time of road BOT project





The project connecting with Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway was designed with its length of 1.9 kilometer and four lanes for vehicles. Construction started in July 2017 and its completion time was expected on December 31, 2020.However, the project currently reaches only 73 percent of total volume so BOT 319 Cuong Thuan CTI Corporation, the project investor, asks permission of extending the implementation period until June 30, 2021.The prolonged Road 319 BOT project and the intersection with the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway have a total investment of more than VND961 billion (nearly US$42 million) connecting the two districts of Long Thanh and Nhon Trach. They are expected to ease traffic pressure on Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway and National Highway No.51.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Huyen Huong