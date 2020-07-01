  1. National

Dong Nai disburses nearly US$52 mln for Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project

SGGP
According to the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province, the province has disbursed more than VND1,200 billion (US$51.6 million) out of a total of more than VND17,000 billion (US$731 million) in 2020 so far, reaching more than 10 percent of the total capital arranged for land acquisition, compensation, support and resettlement of Long Thanh International Airport Project.

Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project

Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project

As planned, in the next eight months, after the main roads are formed and basically completed, the authorities will carry out land handover of resettlement for residents to build houses.

Previously, in May, the Provincial People's Committee also decided to approve the the selection plan  of next contractors for the component project of technical infrastructure system of Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area with 20 bidding packages including construction of electrical, lighting, water supply system and  technical infrastructure. 

The total value of the bidding packages is more than VND1,000 billion (nearly US$43 million).


By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more