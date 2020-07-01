Dong Nai disburses nearly US$52 mln for Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project

As planned, in the next eight months, after the main roads are formed and basically completed, the authorities will carry out land handover of resettlement for residents to build houses.Previously, in May, the Provincial People's Committee also decided to approve the the selection plan of next contractors for the component project of technical infrastructure system of Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area with 20 bidding packages including construction of electrical, lighting, water supply system and technical infrastructure.The total value of the bidding packages is more than VND1,000 billion (nearly US$43 million).

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong