Dong Nai grants operation permit for 145 taxis carrying people to hospitals

Accordingly, all the taxis are granted operation permits by the Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province and the functional forces can check the identification document via QR Code.

Those taxis are allowed to operate in case of necessity, especially to support the medical sector, pick up and drop off the passengers from isolated and lock-downed areas. Besides, the taxis can transport local residents from their houses to the hospitals and vice versa.During the journey, the taxi drivers and passengers have to strictly comply with the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations, particularly in terms of the number of passengers and operation areas. Of which, all the taxis must be equipped with hand sanitizer and the drivers have to submit SARS-CoV-2 test results.Earlier, the Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province also issued an official letter to allow the shippers to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong