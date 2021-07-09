Dong Nai imposes social distancing from 0:00 on July 9

Medical workers taking samples for Covid-19 testing in Dong Nai The province will allow production facilities, transport and construction sites and sellers of necessities such as food and petrol to continue working, but they must ensure pandemic prevention and control measures.



Unnecessary activities will be halted to minimise mass gatherings, including public transportation, except transportation for public missions, workers, experts, construction materials and goods.

People’s committees at all levels, Covid-19 prevention and control groups and other forces were asked to oversee those who are self-quarantining at home and those coming from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and pandemic-hit areas.

As of July 8 afternoon, the province recorded 160 Covid-19 cases, including 128 infections in the fourth wave of outbreaks since April 27, 93 of them were related to Hoc Mon wholesale market in Ho Chi Minh City.