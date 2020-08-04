Dong Nai issues entertainment venues restrictions as of August 4

Accordingly, forms of entertainment establishments including beauty & spa, massage parlors, barber shops, online game shops, cinemas, gym centers, public sport sites, night market, tourist destinations; educational units of primary, secondary and high schools, vocational schools, language centers, but kindergartens.



The regulation defines restaurants offering food and drinks as able to seat at least 20 guests at a time and encourages services to offer takeout, pickup, delivery, and drive-through.

The provincial People’s Committee has asked residents to implement prevention and control measures, including limiting non-essential travel, avoiding gatherings of more than 30 people in public areas (excluding schools, offices and hospitals), and keeping safe distance at least 1m from other people, not organizing religious events, parties, meeting and ceremonies.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh