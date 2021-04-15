Dong Nai needs US$14.3 mln for underground installation of power cable system

The company is implementing underground installation of medium and low voltage power distribution systems at the existing roads in Bien Hoa City.

Accordingly, the project needs VND330 billion (US$14.3 million) investment capital. However, the company has faced difficulty in capital attraction for the implementation. As this reason, the Dong Nai Power One-Member Limited Company proposed the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province for budget allocation or preferential loans for the project as planned.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong