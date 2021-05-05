Dong Nai Province ceases some non-essential activities to deal with coronavirus.



Regarding religious activities and meetings, it is necessary to balance the number of participants not exceed 50 percent of normal seating capacity. The organizers must strictly perform checking temperature, wearing facial masks and spraying disinfectant.

As for the goods services, Dong Nai Province required all business owners have to comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations, especially wearing facial masks and washing hands with antibacterial gels.Food and beverage businesses are recommended to limit the number of customers in areas of food and beverage service like coffee and milk tea shops, keep a safe distance between customers, change their business model to food delivery and takeaway during this time.Heads of the People’s Committee at all levels propagate, mobilize and guide families about the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures to apply to weddings, celebrations and funerals in the locality.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong