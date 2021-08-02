Dong Nai Province extends isolation for five wards of Bien Hoa City by August 15





Accordingly, the total number of residents under the isolation process was 55,000 households, equaling 256,000 people.The statistics showed that Bien Hoa City has recorded 2,269 positive cases with SARS-CoV-2.On the other hand, 5,476 close contacts with Covid-19 patients are performing centralized isolation and 28,265 cases have been isolated at home. In addition, six confirmed cases have died from Covid-19 so far.Hoa An Ward topped with the most numerous Covid-19 patients with 344.Up to now, Dong Nai Province has been experiencing the fourth pandemic wave with 4,738 infectious cases, of which Bien Hoa City has occupied nearly 50 percent.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong