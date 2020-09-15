  1. National

Dong Nai Province pays out over US$42.5 mln in unemployment benefits

SGGP
The Employment Services Center of Dong Nai Province yesterday reported to pay out more than VND990 billion (US$42.5 million) in unemployment benefits to over 45,000 labors in the past 9 months. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

This is among the highest-ever level supports in the locality so far, last year unemployment benefit payment reached more than VND1,000 billion (nearly US$43 million).

Among the above- mentioned workers, nearly 15,000 people get unemployment benefits from seven to 12 months with a total of nearly VND625 billion (nearly US$27 million).

Each unemployed worker is eligible for receiving an average payment of VND20 million (US$859). 

Since the beginning of 2020, hundreds of businesses in the province decided to shut down or reduce their productivity due to an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 


By Tien Minh– Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more