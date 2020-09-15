Dong Nai Province pays out over US$42.5 mln in unemployment benefits





This is among the highest-ever level supports in the locality so far, last year unemployment benefit payment reached more than VND1,000 billion (nearly US$43 million).Among the above- mentioned workers, nearly 15,000 people get unemployment benefits from seven to 12 months with a total of nearly VND625 billion (nearly US$27 million).Each unemployed worker is eligible for receiving an average payment of VND20 million (US$859).Since the beginning of 2020, hundreds of businesses in the province decided to shut down or reduce their productivity due to an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Tien Minh– Translated by Huyen Huong