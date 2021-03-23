Dong Nai reopens forms of entertainment services with safety requirements

These entertainment venues will be reopened under strict safety guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our employees and clients.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, Dong Nai has implemented drastically prevention measures against Covid-19 in economic, social and cultural activities to reduce the spread of coronavirus. To date, the pandemic has been controlled with no new community cases.

In order to continue to fight and contain the epidemic while maintaining economic growth in the province, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee decided to reopen dance clubs, bars and karaoke parlors to the public, starting on March 23.





By Tien Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh