Dong Nai requires isolation for returners from HCMC with service charges

Following an urgent order from the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province, all arrivals or returners from Ho Chi Minh City have to perform self-isolation at home or coronavirus isolation facilities in the locality for 21 days from the day of leaving Ho Chi Minh City, starting from June 5 until further notice. 
From tomorrow, the Southeastern province will apply the medical isolation requirement, excluding the cases performing isolation following the medical sector’s instructions, along with the must- taken sample test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the seventh and fourteenth day with service charges. 

Additionally, Dong Nai Province will also require all people returning or arriving from Ho Chi Minh City to strictly perform health declaration at the nearest health centers in the locality.
Any violated case will be handled following the regulations.

Dong Nai Province also decided to halt the operation of transportation activities including business vehicles, taxi and fixed vehicles, etc.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

