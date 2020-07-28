Dong Nai sends 4 people returning from Da Nang City to isolation areas

As reported, they had recently returned the province from Da Nang City.Three cases were taken to an isolation area of Dong Nai Lung Hospital and the rest one was sent to a quarantine area of Trang Bom District’s Health Center.The localities of Dong Nai Province yesterday reviewed, investigated and managed more than 200 people who returned from Da Nang recently and found out 4 cases with cough and fever symptoms. Three cases tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus for the first time.The Provincial Health Department also proposed district-level healthcare centers, facilities and hospitals to get ready for receiving suspected cases with Covid-19 as well as conduct epidemiological investigation and management to F2 cases.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong