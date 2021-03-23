Dong Nai urged to ensure resettlement progress of Long Thanh Airport Project

According to the requirement, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province will coordinate with the Ministry of Transport, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and related units to carry out component projects, ensure construction progress as well as project efficiency.



Previously, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1777/QD-TTg approving the investment and construction project for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport on November 11, 2020 with a total investment of about VND109,111 trillion (US$4.7 billion), which is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in 2025.



Accordingly, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam was assigned as a main investor of three component projects out of four under the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Investment and Construction Project.

There will be a runway, a passenger terminal and synchronous auxiliary items with a capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo a year in the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project.









By staff writers-Translated by Huyen Huong