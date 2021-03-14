Dong Thap gets US$150,000 Japan’s aid for organic agriculture project

The provincial People’s Committee yesterday said that it has worked with the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City upon the project which aims to help local residents produce organic agricultural products so as to improve farmers’ income as well as educate young people about environmental protection and boost local development in association with environmental protection.



Beforehand, the project was implemented in May, 2019 in Dong Thap Province and it is now the second phase. In the second phase, the province will get $150,000 aid to develop organic gardens in schools as well as researches and seminars about transferring effective production of organic agriculture.

According to Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kawaue Junichi, the project will play the role as a foundation for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s agriculture sector generally and of the Mekong Delta region particularly.

By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Dan Thuy