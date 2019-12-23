Dong Thap leads Mekong Delta in sending workers abroad

In 2019, the province has sent 2,000 laborers to work in Japan, South Korea, Poland, and Taiwan (China).



Director of the province’s Employment Service Center Nguyen Thi Minh Tuyet said that most laborers earn average income of VND15 million- VND27 million (US$645 - $1,161) a month.

Next year, Dong Thap authority will study more markets to send more laborers in addition to old markets.

Chairman of Business Frontier Association Takahashi Nubuto highly valued Dong Thap laborers’ quality adding that the association will continue recruiting more laborers from Dong Thap in the future.

At first, the association will work with competent agencies to provide training to 600 trainees to work next year.

By NGOC DAN – Translated by UYEN PHUONG