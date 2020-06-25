Dong Thap Province has new face after carrying out government’s new rural plan

According to the provincial People’s Committee, for years, local administrations in Dong Thap have united that agriculture is lifeline and farmers must be trained professionally to join hands in the country’s growth. The province was among the first in the region to provide economic information to farmers so they could improve their lives.



Since then, the province’s Party Committee and People’s Committee have adopted policies and plans to train indigenous knowledge of integration including practical topics to local farmers with orientation towards to agricultural production economics.

Accordingly, Dong Thap has taken heed of improvement of collective economy quality especially cooperatives. Specifically, cooperative members must cooperate well to make the cooperative strong and farmers cooperate well only when they have good relationship. Dong Thap leaders have set up farmer clubs where farmers can share agricultural technologies and connect with experts in agriculture field and enterprises manifesting their significant role in re-structuring of agriculture and in the government’s rural plan.

It can be said that farmer clubs and cooperatives have greatly contributed to changes from small-scaled production to larger one with the aim to cut production cost and improve produce quality.

Simultaneously, Dong Thap leaders increased dissemination of the goal of government’s rural plan to raise residents’ living condition. Since then, each farmer will happily cooperate with others in building the country beautifully.

Deputy Chairman of Dong Thap People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Hung said that during the procedure to carry the government’s rural plan, farmers have had good ways of carrying out the plan.

For instance, a residential quarter comprising of farmers with same opinions was set up to supervise infrastructure, protect environment and apply Good Agricultural Practices in agricultural production. Aside from that, farmers also set up groups of clean families, clean streets and clean paddy fields.

In the period 2016-2020, more than VND97.3 trillion was contributed to the plan. By end of May, 2020, 117 communes in the province, 78 have achieved the title of new rural commune and it is expected that additional 20 communes will be recognized new rural communes by the end of the year.

Mr. Hung said that till now, the government’s rural plan was basically completed to push up the province’s economy and increase residents’ income as well as improve irrigation system and satisfy people’s demand of production and daily activities. The province has also made models of organic farming or production-cutting cost which have generated good benefits for farmers.

However, weaknesses still existed along way of the implementation of the government’s new rural plan. The provincial People’s Committee has urged local administrations to quickly repair these weaknesses to continue the plan in the period 2021-2025.

Mr. Hung noticed that the goal of the government’s new rural plan is for sustainable agricultural development following the law of nature with adaptability to climate change and proper use of natural resources to raise people’s living condition.

The province has strived to have at least 90 percent of communes finishing the government’s rural plan by 2025 and more districts will meet the plan criteria to be recognized as new rural district.

Plus, a resident’s income will be 1.6 times higher than 2020 ( it is expected that average income will be VND89.1 million (US$ 3,828) per person yearly and VND2.6 trillion will be collected for the plan in the period 2021-2025.)

Next time, the province will supplement policies to encourage restructuring of agricultural production to facilitate investment in agriculture and support farmers to improve their income and the development of clean and organic agriculture to meet market demand.

By Huynh Loi - Translated by Anh Quan