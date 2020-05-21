Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion

In the morning, Minister of National Defence Ngo Xuan Lich is going to submit the draft Vietnam border guard law to the parliament. Later, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet will deliver a verification report on this draft.



The draft Vietnam border guard law, consisting of seven chapters with 33 articles, covers such issues as border defence tasks, task performing forces, international cooperation in border defence, the border guard force, and responsibility of agencies, organisations and individuals performing border defence tasks.



After Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh presents a report on revisions to the draft revised Law on Enterprises, legislators will have online discussions on some debatable matters of this bill.



The draft revised Law on Enterprises used to be discussed at the eighth session of the NA and the 43rd session of the NA Standing Committee. The draft put on the table this time comprises 10 chapters with 219 articles, regulating the establishment, organisation, management, re-organisation, dissolution, and relevant activities of businesses.



In the afternoon, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung is set to submit the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract, a verification report on which will be later presented by Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh.



The bill to be discussed consists of eight chapters with 79 articles.



After that, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga will deliver a report on amendments to the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise. Deputies will also deliberate this draft law in the afternoon.