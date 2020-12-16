  1. National

Draft reports to 13th National Party Congress tabled at PCC's session

VNA
The Party Central Committee (PCC) spent the second day of its 14th session debating several draft reports to be submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

The Party Central Committee spent the second day of its 14th session debating several draft reports to be submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Central Committee spent the second day of its 14th session debating several draft reports to be submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning of December 15, the committee convened at the hall to scrutinize the draft political report; the draft report summing up the implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020 and the building of a 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030; the draft report evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development tasks during 2016-2020 and outlining directions and tasks for the next five years; and the draft report summing up Party building work and the enforcement of the Party regulations by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee.
In the afternoon, discussions were held in groups with the focus on the draft report reviewing the leadership and instruction of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee and another summing up the implementation of working regulations by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat.
The 14th session of the 12th Party Central Committee is taking place in Hanoi from December 14-20.

Tags:

Other news

See more