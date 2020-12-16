In the morning of December 15, the committee convened at the hall to scrutinize the draft political report; the draft report summing up the implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020 and the building of a 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030; the draft report evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development tasks during 2016-2020 and outlining directions and tasks for the next five years; and the draft report summing up Party building work and the enforcement of the Party regulations by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee.

In the afternoon, discussions were held in groups with the focus on the draft report reviewing the leadership and instruction of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee and another summing up the implementation of working regulations by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat.

The 14th session of the 12th Party Central Committee is taking place in Hanoi from December 14-20.