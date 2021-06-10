Dredging project of Cai Mep-Thi Vai fairway proposed to soon start

Accordingly, the Cai Mep-Thi Vai fairway has a length of 51 kilometers and depth ranging from -7.2 meters to -14 meters, able to receive super vessels with a tonnage of 214,000 DWT. The dredging project is necessary to ensure the safe depth.

The Ministry of Transport has approved the detailed investment plan of seaport cluster in the Southeastern region in the period of 2017-2020 and vision to 2030. The plan includes dredging the fairway to the depth of -15 meters to receive big vessels.



Besides that, at a recent online meeting about the traffic connection between the Southeastern region and Long Thanh International Airport, the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport had approved the dredging project.





Cai Mep international terminal (Photo:SGGP/ Quang Khoa)



Currently, the project is allocated by the Prime Minister into the medium-term public investment plan in the period of 2021-2025. It is important to be implemented soon to exploit the potentials of Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port cluster and promote the logistics activities in the region.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Huyen Huong