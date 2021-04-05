DRVN proposes management of nine toll-suspended BOT projects

Cai Lay BOT toll station



A number of investors have stopped maintenance and proposed to terminate the maintenance work for the project of the National Highway No.2 crossing Noi Bai- Vinh Yen route, the National Highway No.1 at bypass route of Ha Tinh Province, the National Highway 1K at Km2+478 - Km12+971 section and bypass section of Cai Lay on National Highway No.1.

Currently, there are nine toll-suspended BOT projects but not determine the contract termination as well as the public ownership establishment has not been agreed, so these projects are downgraded without capital for maintenance.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong