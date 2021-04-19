Earth Day 2021: Israeli Embassy presents Hanoi with drip irrigation system

Co-hosted by the Israeli Embassy, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s Central Committee and the Hoan Kiem District Peole’s Committee, the event aimed to mark the Earth Day 2021 (April 22).



Solar-powered drip irrigation system - gift of Embassy of Israel in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Invented by Israel, the drip irrigation system helps increase crop yield and quality while using less water per unit of land and reduce environmental pollution.

Speaking at the event, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said the present demonstrates Israel’s commitment to supporting Hanoi and Vietnam at large in environment protection and creation of a green and clean living space.

Like other activities Israel is doing globally to respond to the Earth Day 2021, this aims to remind each person of valuable resources on the earth and encourage Vietnamese young people to contribute more to building a clean and green environment for their own future.

Welcoming the act of the Israeli Embassy, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Ngo Van Cuong said the event helps raise awareness of environment protection and climate change response among local residents, particularly young people.