Earthquake occurs in Ha Tinh

As reported, it was centered at 18,497 degrees north latitude and 105,406 degrees east longitude with its epicenter location at 12 kilometers deep underground.Residents in the mountainous districts of Huong Son and Vu Quang said that they felt short- time light ground shaking last night.The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center continues monitoring the earthquake to provide timely the announcement to residents.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong