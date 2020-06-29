Earthquake occurs in Lai Chau Province





According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake was centered at 22.562 degrees north latitude and 102.698 degrees east longitude with its epicenter location at around 8.2 kilometers deep underground.Recently, earthquakes consecutively hit the Northwestern provinces such as Lai Chau and Dien Bien.Previously, a 4.9 Richter magnitude quake hit Muong Te District in Lai Chau Province with its epicenter of 12.6 kilometers underground.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong