Economic target remains unchanged: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting looked back at the socio-economic situation in the first half of this year and discussed tasks for the rest of 2021, while reviewing legal regulations that are causing difficulties to Covid-19 prevention and control activities so as to make timely adjustments.

It was reported at the meeting that in the first sixth months of this year, the socio-economic situation stayed stable with positive results in implementation of the “dual targets”.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 5.64 percent, much higher than the 1.82 percent recorded in the same period last year, while inflation was kept at a low level and the average consumer price index for six months rose 1.47 percent year on year. Total import-export revenue hit US$316 billion.

However, the report forecast that Vietnam will continue to face difficulties and challenges in the rest of the year, especially when the pandemic is developing complicatedly.

The Government held that Covid-19 may continue to prolong and pose adverse impacts on socio-economic situation, with transport and tourism disrupted and social welfare affected. They stressed the need for synergy and consensus of the Government, businesses and people in effectively implementing the “dual targets”.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh said that Covid-19 is being under good control, and people's life and businesses' operations are gradually returning to normal. Good signs were seen in other socio-economic indications, which received positive assessments by international financial institutions, he noted, adding that the macro-economy was stable and the CPI was kept at the lowest level in many years, and people’s livelihood was ensured. The defence-security situatio was firmly protected, while external relations have been strengthened, particularly vaccine diplomacy was implemented actively, he said.

The PM also pointed to difficulties and weaknesses as well as reasons behind them. He held that in the time to come, Vietnam will see both advantages and challenges with greater difficulties.

He stressed the need for the harmonious and appropriate implementation of monetary-fiscal policies and those in other fields to maintain macro-economic stability and socio-economic development, as well as for the successful realisation of the vaccination strategy, along with optimising advantages from free trade agreements, stimulating domestic demand, developing e-commerce and ensuring energy security.

The Government leader asked ministries and sectors to keep up with measures to safeguard defence, security and promote the vaccine diplomacy.

He also called on people, enterprises and economic sectors to continue to accompany with and support the Party, State and Government in overcoming the current difficulties and challenges, thus successfully implementing the dual targets of controlling Covid-19 and boosting socio-economic development at the same time.