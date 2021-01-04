Efforts made to reduce plastic waste in oceans

Policies on reducing plastic waste in oceans

To realise the target 14.1 stated in the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations on reducing ocean plastic pollution, the 12th Party Central Committee issued Resolution No 36-NQ/TW regarding Vietnam’s sustainable maritime economic development to 2030 with a view to 2045, while the Prime Minister issued Decision No 1746/QD-TTg approving the national action plan on ocean waste management to 2030.

The country set itself a target of preventing, controlling, and significantly mitigating marine pollution and playing a pioneering role in the region in reducing plastic waste in oceans.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has been ordered to prepare and carry out cooperation initiatives at regional and international forums as well as promote the formation of partnerships in ocean plastic waste prevention and combat.

A project in Vietnam to reduce plastic waste in oceans was approved in July, sponsored by the German Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety.