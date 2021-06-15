Electricity consumption to surge sharply during hot days

(Illustrative photo: EVN)
For this reason, it is recommended to proactively save electricity to prevent the risk of explosion, fire and electrical short circuits due to power system unsafety following weather forecasts from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting as a severe heatwave comes back on June 15.
Particularly, the provinces of Lao Cai, Hoa Binh, Hanoi, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Ha Giang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue and several parts of Hanoi are suffering from scorching temperature of 38 degrees Celisus.
From tomorrow, the over 39-degree Celsius heatwave is expected to spread to the whole Northern and Central regions.
The peak of heat wave will fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from June 19 to June 21.
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) warned that electricity consumption shall surge sharply as its customers mostly use the air conditioner during the hot days.
At the beginning of June, record power consumption reached 41.558MW and electricity output exceeded 880 million kWh.
The peak of heat wave will fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from June 19 to June 21.
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) warned that electricity consumption shall surge sharply as its customers mostly use the air conditioner during the hot days.
At the beginning of June, record power consumption reached 41.558MW and electricity output exceeded 880 million kWh.