Electricity consumption to surge sharply during hot days

(Illustrative photo: EVN)



For this reason, it is recommended to proactively save electricity to prevent the risk of explosion, fire and electrical short circuits due to power system unsafety following weather forecasts from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting as a severe heatwave comes back on June 15.

Particularly, the provinces of Lao Cai, Hoa Binh, Hanoi, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Ha Giang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue and several parts of Hanoi are suffering from scorching temperature of 38 degrees Celisus.