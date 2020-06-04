Eleventh green consumption campaign establishes green community fund

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in coordination with the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) yesterday launched the campaign with a lot of activities in response to green consumption.

The campaign will officially launched from June 6 to 30.



Speaking at the press brief, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Ms. Ly Viet Trung said; “The quality of environment will be better if consumers change their shopping habits with using more environmentally-friendly products. Therefore, the campaign is oriented towards encouragement of green consumption in the community. The campaign encourages sustainable consumer behavior.”

She added that campaign organizers will connect with community in social network and facebookers to write story about their green consumer behavior and post in the campaign’s fanpage with hashtag to call for consumption of environmentally- friendly products.

Through ten years, the campaign has attracted one million volunteers and the campaign’s information has been disseminated to 6 million residents.

This year, campaign organizers will launch more activities including the green community fund with the aims to bring one million fresh water for the Mekong Delta, build green schools and carry out green seed project to help cancer children patients.

The campaign will focus on one million fresh water for the Mekong Delta. Sharing their story about their own green living on facebook with the campaign’s hashtagor buying green products in the supermarket chains including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.opfood, a person contribute 10 liters of fresh water to the activity “ One million fresh water for residents in the Mekong delta.

SSGP-Translated by Anh Quan