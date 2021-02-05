



According to the reporter of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, by 3PM of Feb 4, hundreds of people lined up in four rows in front of the ticket counters to wait for returning and changing their tickets.As from February 4, the Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province issued a document on temporary suspension for all road transport activities from Dong Nai Province to the Covid-19 hit provinces. Vehicles being travelling from Dong Nai to Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and vice versa must urgently contact with the health agencies for guidance on safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.In the province of Binh Duong, unions of industrial parks and large-to-small scale companies also announced cancellation of free buses for their workers returning home. These cases will be supported VND500,000 (nearly US$22) each person.Besides, many enterprises have also encouraged workers and employees not to return to their hometown on this period.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong