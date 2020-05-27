Enforcement of anti-child abuse policies, laws high on agenda on May 27

This important issue is broadcast live on national television and radio.

Prior to online discussion, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga is going to present a report on the implementation of related policies and laws compiled by the parliament’s supervisory delegation.

The report features assessments of child abuse; the issuance of policies and laws on child abuse prevention and control; the enforcement of those policies and laws; causes, responsibility and lessons; solutions and proposals to improve the fight against child abuse in the time ahead.

The 14th NA’s ninth session is taking place online from May 20 to 29, and deputies will gather at the NA building in Hanoi for plenary meetings from June 8 to 18.

Vietnamplus