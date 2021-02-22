Enterprises in Binh Duong Province need over 36,000 workers

After Tet holiday, the province welcomed nearly 471,000 workers of 1,420 firms coming back to work, approximating 80 percent.Accordingly, there are around 200 enterprises registering their recruitment on different channels such as Binh Duong Employment Service Center, recruitment websites, especially on online recruitment platforms of the province, etc.Of which, some enterprises have demand of numerous workers such as Timberland Joint-Stock Company in Tan Uyen Town with over 4,000 workers, Yazaky Company in Di An City with 900 workers, Fengheng Vietnam Company in Nam Tan Uyen Industrial Zone with over 300 employees, etc.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong