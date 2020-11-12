EU, FAO donate nearly US$900,000 to flood-hit people in Central Vietnam





Via FAO in Vietnam, the European Union (EU) will donate €500,000 (US$587,000) in cash to at least 6,000 flood-hit households in provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien - Hue for buying food and essential stuffs.In addition, FAO will give an aid package of US$300,000 from the Belgium Government via the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) to help flood affected residents in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces restore their breeding and production activities.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong