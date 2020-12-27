EVN stops buying rooftop solar power after December 31





Accordingly, EVN will not record the electricity generated on the grid and shall not buy electricity from these projects without a new decision from the Government. According to EVN, the Prime Minister's Decision No.13/2020 / QD-TTg dated on April 6, 2020 on the mechanism of encouraging development of solar power in Vietnam will expire after December 31, 2020; however, the Prime Minister's new decision and guidance for the next implementation of the policy have not been issued.The Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority is coordinating with consulting units to study the models, scale and corresponding electricity purchase and sale prices for each type of rooftop solar power. It is expected that the agency will report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider and submit to the Prime Minister in the first quarter of 2021 on policies to encourage rooftop solar power for the next period.As of December 25, 2020, there were 83,000 rooftop solar power projects connected to the EVN grid with a total installed capacity of nearly 4,700MWp. The total power generation output to the grid from rooftop solar power projects has reached more than 1,13 billion kWh.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong